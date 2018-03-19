On Sunday, Somber mood engulfed the people of Chesesa village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mlauli in Neno district following the death of three children

Raphael Kaliati, Neno police station’ Public relation officer told The Maravi Post that the three deceased children left their homes to play within the village.

In the course of playing they went to the house of Mr Matewele which is within the village near Neno turnoff trading center,

Kaliati said upon arrival at scene of the incident the kids found no body there and the went in to play in one of the broken down vehicles.

Unfortunately when they get into the vehicle they locked the only door which was open and the vehicle had all its windows closed.

The police publicist added that the trio failed to open the door to the extent that they fainted and died there without anyone knowing.

“As the time goes their parents started to look for them within the village but to know avail. Eventually, a t about 06:00hrs they were discovered by the head boy of Mr. Matewere as he was passing by the vehicle going to the kraal to take the cattle to the grazing land.

“He then reported to his boss who later reported to the group village headman Chasesa. Matter was then reported to police. Scene of incident visited by police and medical officials who certify death to be due to suffocation,” said Kaliati.

The deceased were Peter and paul Mithi, aged 8 and Lonjezo Chikopa 7 all from Chasesa village, T.A Mlauli in the district.