HARARE-(MaraviPost)-At least 47 people were killed in Zimbabwe on Wednesday when two buses collided on a road between the capital Harare and the southeastern town of Rusape, police confirmed to AFP.

“We confirm 47 people have died in a road traffic accident at the 166-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare highway,” police spokesman Paul Nyathi said.

In a post on Twitter, the state-run Herald newspaper said pictures from the scene were too graphic to post.

Traffic accidents are common in Zimbabwe, where roads are riddled with potholes due to years of under-funding and neglect, but the highway where the accident occurred had been recently resurfaced.

In June last year, 43 people were killed in a bus crash in the north of the country, along the highway leading to neighbouring Zambia.