By Brian Longwe

Lilongwe-(MaraviPost)- Unknown male aged between 25-30 years old who is believed to be of unsound mind has died after being hit by a train.

According to Kanengo Police station publicist Labani Makalani, the accident occurred in the noon hours of Saturday 23 December this year, at Chambu village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chitukula in Lilongwe.

Makalani told The Maravi Post that during the fateful day, villagers discovered the body of the deceased lying along the railway line while in a devastating state.

“Following the incident , the villager reported the matter to officers at Kanengo Police Station who paraded to the scene in accompany of a medical personnel.” he said.

The postmortem conducted by medical officers established that the death was due to multiple fractures and loss of blood. No foul play was suspected.

However, police are advising members of the general public to closely supervise people of unsound mind to avoid similar accidents.