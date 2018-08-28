By Alick Mhango

A man who was working as a security guard at Nkaya Railway Station in Balaka District has been crushed to death by a train as he attempted to cross the railway line.

Confirming the death on Monday, Balaka Police Station Public Relations Officer, Precious Makuta said the incident occurred on Sunday, August 26 (2018).

“Despite various efforts by Balaka Police in conjunction with Vale Logistics on safety on the rail lines to reduce accidents, it is unfortunate to see them happening.

“On this fateful day, the deceased, who was a Central East African Railway (CEAR) security guard till his death, was on duty and decided to cross the railway line as the locomotive had stopped,” Makuta said.

The police spokesperson added that as he was about to cross the railway line, the train suddenly started moving and crushed him to death.

Makuta told this reporter that the security guard identified as Mathews Makawa died on the spot.

“Police are, therefore, appealing to the general public never to come close to the railway line at any time when heavy locomotives are operating,” the police publicist warned.

Makawa hailed from Joshua Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nkaya in Balaka.