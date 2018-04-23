BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Teachers who concluded Ipte 10 and ODL 5 trainings two years ago have appealed to government to fulfill its promise of providing them employment.

One of the teachers, Bashir Mailosi, made the request in Blantyre at a press briefing that was organized by Umodzi Party.

Mailosi said in February the teachers who are over 5,000 met with officials from ministry of education who gave them assurance that government will employ them soon.

He said the grouping contacted Umodzi Party to help them talk with authorities as government continues to act deaf to their concerns.

“We have been having meetings with officials from the ministry of education over our concerns but nothing tangible has come out of it, what we want is that government should fulfill its promise of employing us,” Mailosi Said.

Mailosi added that government’s excuse of lacking funds on the matter is not making sense considering a lot of projects happening in the country.

“They say they do not have money for us to be employed but we are seeing a lot of projects happening in the country, we see TTC being constructed, other departments getting employed but why us? Every time we get from them is that they do not have money which is a lie,” he explained.

Umodzi Party President Professor John Chisi, said a country improves in its different sectors if the citizenry is well educated and qualified.

Chisi who was a lecture at College of Medicine also pointed out that education can make strides in remote areas should government employ more teachers.