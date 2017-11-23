The ESTA application can feel like godsend for someone that has a small time window to get to the US, either for a personal vacation, a concert, or any kind of event. If time is not on your side, then going for a formal, traditional visa is not a very practical solution. The great news is that you don’t need to do that. In case you haven’t heard about the ESTA visa before, here is a short intro on what it represents:

Going to e-visa-usa.com and getting your ESTA visa essentially means that you are able to travel to the United States. You can’t stay there indefinitely, of course, but if your traveling purposes keep you there for less than 90 days, the ESTA visa is all you need. It’s great because it allows you to travel and see whichever part of the world you want without restrictions like not having a standard visa.

Here is everything you need to know about the ESTA visa:

Once you obtain it, it will continue to be available to you for a period of two years. After that period, you will have to renew it, which means that you don’t have to go through the application process again, just a renewal process.

The ESTA visa will essentially grant you access into the United States but while this visa signifies that you are entitled to walk on American soil. That will be ultimately decided by the border authorities and customs in the US which will look at your case one last time before granting you access.

As long as you keep it within the 90 day window, you are free to visit the US for any reason you wish. If you ever wanted to see a band live, to admire the view in an iconic location or to visit Hollywood, the home of all stars, you can do it with your ESTA application.

The time it takes for you to get your answer for the ESTA application varies, but it typically takes no more than 72 hours. While this would be the maximum amount of waiting that you would be doing, you could also be fortunate enough to get your results instantly, which is often times the case.

If you want to be joined by a friend on your travels, you can submit an application on their behalf. This allows you to prepare and send the application in their name but of course it has to contain their related information, not yours.

The information required for the ESTA application is personal, meaning that you can’t apply as a group, only as a singular person, whether that’s you or a friend like in the previous example.

Going to the US can be a true adventure for anyone that has never made the leap before. Thanks to the ESTA visa, that’s possible without missing your opportunity due to the long time it takes to get a traditional visa.