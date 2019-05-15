Silver’s Nyoni (left) trying to dribble past two Wanderers Defenders pic by Tione Anden (Mana)

By Tione Andsen

It never rains but it pours for Be Forward Wanderers as they suffer a third defeat within three weeks.

They have being booted out of 2019 Airtel Top 8 with the new man in charge,Albert Mpinganjira in his maiden game on touch line.

Silver stadium was packed but the match had so many stoppages due to its physicality.

Wanderers have missed the chance to grab the cup since it was introduced in 2017.

They first lost in the final in 2017 10-9 to Silver Strikers, last year, they were defeated in the semi final 2-1 by Nyasa Big Bullets and this years have exited on the door under the nose of Silver Strikers.