By Falles Kamanga

Trouble is brewing in the Catholic Church in Malawi as the laity are secretly soliciting signatures for their petition to the Vatican.

In the draft petition we have seen, the members of the church have expressed dissatisfaction with what they call “the politicization of the church against the beliefs of the people”.

“We, ordinary members of the Catholic Church in Malawi, are deeply concerned with the conduct of our Bishops, other leaders of the church and its institutions for their actions which border on political factionalism,” reads the petition in part.

The laity plead with the Vatican Papacy for intervention as they complain about their bishops for practising partisan politics.

The petition argues that the actions of their bishops threaten to split church membership and eventually undermine what it calls “the ecclesiastical authority of the church” and its “ecumenical relations” in Malawi.

The secret letter chronicles incidents from the time the bishops wanted to march on the streets of Malawi in solidarity with Former Vice President Saulos Chilima when he was beginning to rebel against President Peter Mutharika.

The letter also quotes a number of sermons and incidents to demonstrate the partisan position of the church. It goes on to claim that the bishops also specifically assigned Father Mpinganjira to advise Chilima and represent the church in the UTM.

Further, the letter to the Pope cites church institutions, including the regional office in Zambia, which the bishops of Malawi approached to provide funding to Chilima’s UTM.

The petition goes on to make claims about three Jesuit priests who jetted into the country as “IT experts” and mentions the house in which they were housed in Zomba as part of Chilima’s team “to assist in managing elections”.

The petition has glaring characteristics of church intelligence beans spilled by some unhappy UTM member who must have worked on a political project with the church.

The examples of incidents in the petition close with the “strange post-Election position taken by our leaders in the Public Affairs Committee.”

The petition complains that the church leadership has remained “strangely silent” and avoided condemning violence called upon by “one of the political leaders” (petition avoids mentioning the name) while “knowing that some of the people being persecuted by Malawi Congress Party are members of the church.”

The letter is entitled “PETITION TO VATICAN: Saving the Church from Politics in Malawi”. Once sent, the Pope will be expected to intervene.