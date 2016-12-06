BLANTYRE: (MaraviPost)- A truck carrying maize overturned at Namatapa primary school, Bangwe township in Blantyre on Monday and reportedly crushed two pupils and a woman to death.

Reports also indicate that five others are in critical condition at Queens Elizabeth Hospital.

While confirming the incident, Limbe Police station Assistant Public Relations Officer Wilson Nhlane said the cause of the accident is yet to be established as the driver of the vehicle is on the run.

Nhlane disclosed that the police are on the man hunt to arrest the driver who might be charged with reckless driving.

It is indicated the truck was dropping maize to some shops in Bangwe at the chicken factory.

Head teacher for Namatapa School Vincent Jimu said six learners from his institution were involved in the fatality.

The truck registration number RU3575 belonging to Trans Roberio was travelling from Lilongwe to dispatch maize at Proto Feeds in Bangwe.

Jimu accused the truck driver, John Bizwick, of using the narrow road, saying “the road that branches off from Mpingwe is too close to the school.”

He warned that there should be preventative measures on the narrow road to prevent more accident.

Another pupil who narrowly escaped death said she had to do a big dive in her bid to avoid being crushed by the truck.

” I would have been dead by now,” said the pupil who was only identified as Alinafe.

Eye witnesses said some people took advantage of the accident to loot maize and spare parts from the truck.