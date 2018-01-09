NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Part of US President Donald Trump’s 58-story midtown Manhattan skyscraper, Trump Tower, caught fire Monday morning.

A New York City Fire Department representative said the fire was called in at 6:58 a.m. local time and that units were on the scene, according to CNN’s Kristen Holmes.

NBC News reported that the fire appeared to be caused by an electrical issue.

No injuries have been reported, and The Associated Press reported that the fire was under control after more than 80 firefighters responded.

Eric Trump, executive vice president for the Trump Organization and one of President Trump’s sons, tweeted that the fire was caused by an electrical issue in a cooling tower and thanked the fire department.

“There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job,” he tweeted . “The men and women of the # FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!”

The fire looked to be contained to a small penthouse on one of the upper floors. Videos on social media showed plumes of smoke rising during the early morning in New York City.

Trump’s wife, Melania, and young son Barron lived in Trump Tower through the first few months of Trump’s presidency, but the family moved into the White House in June last year.

Trump Tower retains a large security presence and is often protected during large public events in Manhattan.

The Trump Organization, Trump’s real-estate company, is still headquartered in the tower, which is located on 56th Street and Fifth Avenue in midtown.