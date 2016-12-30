BLANTYRE (MaraviPost)—ADMARC, Malawi’s grain reserve, on Thursday got an injunction stopping Blantyre News Limited (BNL) which is one of the leading local media houses in Malawi from publishing or otherwise broadcasting stories concerning the controversial procurement of maize involving ADMARC and a Zambian private company named Kaloswe.

The development follows a series of investigative stories that the local newspaper has been publishing which have shed more light on the shady maize deal since the contract was signed between ADMARC and Kaloswe.

According to the injunction which was granted by the High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda, BNL should stop carrying stories about the rotten maize deal.

The Blantyre Newspaper Limited, popularly known as Times group, runs newspaper, television and radio station. BNL started carrying the said stories after the Zambian opposition party, UPP leader Saviour Chishimba blew a whistle early this month.

According to BNL investigations, ADMARC is buying maize from Kaloswe private company and not from Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) as ADMARC claimed.

The Blantyre Newspaper Limited later in the week also published a story that Kaloswe plans to sue ADMARC for breach of contract that the two signed in July this year.

However, ADMARC boss Foster Mulumbe insists that ADMARC bought the maize from ZCF which belongs to Zambian government.

Meanwhile, the Blantyre Newspaper is yet to issue a comment on the matter.