BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Tumpale Mwakibinga, a Malawian man who was arrested following an upload of a picture likening first Lady Gertrude Mutharika to cartoon character Rango, has been granted bail by the Blantyre First Grade Magistrate Court.

First Grade Magistrate Tsoka Banda, has granted bail on the following conditions:

1. Payment of a non-cash bond of MK100,000

2. The accused shall not post anything on social media relating to madam Gertrude Mutharika

3. The accused is to report to Southern Region Police offices once a month.

4. The provision of one person as a surety

The trial is to be heard on 31 May 2019, at 10am.

Reported by Emmanuel Chirwa