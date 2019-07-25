The President of Tunisia Beji Caid Essebsi has reportedly died aged 92, according to the presidency. His son Hafedh Caid Essebsi had said in a statement that his father’s health had worsened and “things are not going well.”

That was the third time he was being treated there in a matter of weeks. The 92-year-old until his death was the world’s oldest sitting president.

Mr Essebsi has been prominent in the Tunisian political history after taking over as an elected president in 2014.

He came into office following the Arab uprisings across the region which forced former Tunisian President Zine el-Abedine Ben Ali out of office in 2011 after 23 years in office.

The 92-year old leader was due to step down and not take part in elections due in November.

Parliamentary elections are expected to be held on Oct. 6 with a presidential vote following on Nov. 17