Karonga First Grade Magistrate Court, on Wednesday convicted and sentenced 27 Ethiopians to pay K20, 000 fines each, for entering the country without travelling documents.

The 27 are among the 26 Ethiopians, Maravi Post reported on Tuesday that they were arrested on Monday at Katili in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga district.

The convicts used a vehicle that belongs to Mr. Amedi Hassan Abub of Dowa district.

During mitigation, the convicts asked for Court’s forgiveness saying they were first-time offenders and that they have already been punished for missing food for six months.

However, police prosecutor Sub-Inspector Kelvin Kamanga, told the Court that although the convicts were first-time offenders, they cause threats to the country since nobody knows what their intentions are as they enter without documents. He also argues that the immigrants used uncharted routes to enter Malawi knowing that it was illegal.

Kamanga therefore, pleaded with the Court to impose meaningful sentence to the convicts and also forfeit the vehicle they were using as per section 141 of Police Procedure and Evidence code.

Passing his judgment, First Grade Magistrate Chakaka Nyirenda, concurred with the State that illegal immigrants pose a threat to the country.

Nyirenda therefore, ordered the convicts to pay MK20, 000 fine each and forfeited the vehicle they used to the Malawi government.