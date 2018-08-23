By Malawi News Agency

Police in Ntchisi have arrested two people working as pharmacy attendants at one of the pharmacies in Lilongwe for supplying expired medical drugs to unqualified personnel.

The suspects have been identified as Dickson Gabriel, 23, from Chimwamkango Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mkanda in Mchinji and Hendrina Mpinganjira, 28, from Nanganga Village, T.A Mazengera in Lilongwe District.

The arrest comes after a feature article by this reporter exposed how a bogus doctor, Clifford Chimtengo, stormed Joshua Village in Traditional Authority Malenga’s area in the district administering drugs and injections to people with various ailments on June 14, this year (2018).

This caused the death of one of the victims, Liviness Kapolo, 81, while three others lost their consciousness and were admitted to Ntchisi District Hospital.

Chimtengo is currently under custody awaiting court appearance on murder charges.

According to Ntchisi Police Spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha, police in conjunction with officials from Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Board carried out investigations which led to the arrest of the two suspects on August 17, this year.

The suspects, who are said to have both admitted to have supplied expired drugs to Chimtengo, will appear before court soon.