BALAKA- (MaraviPost)-The Ulongwe Police in the eastern district of Balaka are keeping in custody Geoffrey Chinyama and Laiton Juma for being suspected robbing Dr Briony Acroyd an Ultra sound machine and other personal belongings.

The two were arrested following the information the police received that on February 8 2018, Balaka Dr. Acroyd’s portable Ultra sound machine used to diagnose breast cancer was stolen from him when he was going to Mangochi to attend to patients showing signs of cancer.

According to Balaka police station Public Relations Officer Edith Kachotsa said the incident happened when some well wishers were trying to help him out after the vehicle that he was traveling in got stuck in mud due to a rainstorm along the Liwonde – Mangochi road.

Kachotsa added that upon recipient of this complaint , officers launched investigations into the case though it was initially reported at Liwonde Police.

“On 11th February, 2018 a team of detectives from Ulongwe police received a tip that someone suspicious was keeping a laptop at his house and in course of following the tip.

“Consequently, the officers arrested Chinyama and Juma as well as recovered the stolen and most wanted Ultra sound machine.They will appear before court soon to answer the case of Theft,” said Kachotsa.

The suspects, Chinyama (31) and Laiton Juma (22) hails saliwa village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kalembo in Balaka district.