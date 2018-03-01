Police in Dedza have arrested two primary school teachers for defiling their own girl learners, Maravi Post has established.

As Bisweck Mitswati, a teacher by profession is on bail answering defilement charges, Police have also arrested Dalitso Sipiliyano, a standard eight teacher for defiling another 16 year old girl learner in the district.

Speaking in an interview, Dedza Police Deputy Spokesperson, Cassim Manda said Sipiliyano had asked the victim to bring him fresh beans at his home.

“The girl arrived at his house with the fresh beans and he asked her to come later and collect the basket at sunset. When the girl came at his house to collect the basket he pushed her into his bedroom and forced himself on her,” Manda said.

“Then the matter was reported to Njonja police post where the victim was given a medical report and the results confirmed that she was defiled,” the Police Publicist added.

In another case, Manda said Mitswati another teacher is also reported to have defiled and impregnated a 15 year old pupil whom he later gave some medicines to abort the pregnancy.

“The girl administered the medicines and successfully aborted the pregnancy and this made the community to be aware of the issue which later forced the police to arrest the teacher,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have issued a warning to parents to refrain from allowing female learners interacting with male teachers outside class working environment to avoid learners falling prey to such animal-like men.

Sipiliyano 24, hails from Nasala village in the area of Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu district while Mitswati aged 27 hails from Njonja village in the area of Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza.