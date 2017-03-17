MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-In its continued quest to restore public trust, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)on Tuesday arrested two Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councilors in Mulanje for allegedly misusing Local Development Fund (LDF) resources.

The councilors, Biston Chikadewa, and Samuel Makwinja for Nabilanje and Chambe wards respectively, and Newbry Winiko, Chairperson of Village Development Committee (VDC), were arrested after the ACB instituted an investigation following complaints it received from the general public in September, 2016.

On Wednesday, the corruption-bursting body also arrested Isaac Beston and Robert White, Nambilanje ward’s VDC members.

According to the bureau’s charge sheet, the complainants alleged that the three abused LDF monies in Masaf 4 projects that were meant for rehabilitation of roads, fish pond, and afforestation at the Mulanje District Council.

ACB Senior Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala said the five suspects are expected to appear before court after the agency recorded their statements.

Ndala added that Winiko is facing the charge of aiding and abetting a public officer to abuse public office which is contrary to Section 35 of the Corrupt Practice Act.

“The two councilors and two VDC members are likely to be charged with abuse of office, theft, forgery, and uttering a false document contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, 278, 358 and 360 of the Penal Code respectively,”

Ndala said.

Last year, the ACB also detained former Mangochi District Commissioner, Jack Ngulube (now in Mwanza) over LDF resources.

Recently, minister of local government, Kondwani Nankhumwa, bemoaned rampant corruption in district councils.