CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Shadow MP for Chikwawa-Nkombedzi Constituency, Ben Khuleya and the party’s District Governor for Chikwawa, Jimmy Zakeyu are both in the hands of police over violence that erupted between rival camps of the incumbent MP for the area, Lloyd Malola and the party’s candidate in the May 21 polls, Ben Khuleya.

Information extracted by our reporters indicate that both Khuleya and Zakeyu were picked by Ngabu Police on Thursday after several DPP supporters fought and physically wounded each other, all under the influence of the two suspects.

Police in the district have confirmed about the arrest of the DPP Candidate Ben Khuleya and District Governor Jimmy Zakeyu who have since been given police bail.

One of the DPP supporters tipped this publication that both Khuleya has been hiring youths to beat up Malola’s supporters.

“The youths hired by Khuleya found Malola’s supporters at the beer drinking joint and when the other camp wanted defend itself after being attacked, the fight ensued,” explained the source.

Police have since charged the govorner Khuleya with Conduct likely to cause breach of peace but the law enforcers are not clear as to what offense they have charged Khuleya.