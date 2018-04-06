(AP)- As former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma is waiting to appear in court on 8th June for corruption charges, two other ex-presidents from South Korea and Brazil have been convicted and sentenced for corruption as well.

Former president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the former president of South Korea, Park Geun-hye were both charged with corruption after their time of presidency.

Lura aged 72 appeared in a Brazilian court where a 12 year jail term was handed to him while the former South Korean female president Park Geun-hye was given a 24 year jail term on Friday after being found guilty on several charges of corruption and abuse of power.

This comes in time when former South African president Jacob Zuma is being dragged to court for corruption charges linked to a 1990s arms deal.

The 75 year old Zuma appeared at High Court in Durban on Friday morning where his case has been adjourned until June 8.

Despite the accusations, Mr Zuma is denying any wrongdoing.

His supporters descended to the court on Friday in protest against his prosecution