By Alick Junior Sichali

The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Chikwawa has found two men guilty of attempted robbery, and sentenced them each to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

According to Chikwawa Police Spokesperson, Foster Benjamin the two Moffat Kudyabwino and Seke Zeka, were convicted on Tuesday after attempting to rob businessman Kaunda Maguza at a gunpoint.

He said the court through State Prosecutor Inspector Helix Kamkweche, heard that the convicts were with five other accomplices during a foiled robbery at Kamchewere in Ngabu area.

According to Benjamin the 5 suspects are still on remand awaiting trial in a case they are denying any involvement.

The 5 where arrested after Zeka led the detectives to their respective homes.

This was contrary to Kudyabwino and Zeka as they admitted to the charges of attempted robbery, contrary to Section 302 of the Penal code.

Kamkweche told the court that “the thugs, who were armed with an AK47 rifle, a muzzle loader and panga knives, assaulted Maguza and his wife before they fled off after Maguza cunningly brandished a piece of timber that the robbers had mistaken for a gun,”.

Passing his sentence, First Grade Magistrate Gladstone Churundu shared the States observation and sentenced the two each to 10 years in prison.

Benjamin further said that the police have recovered an AK47 rifle, two live ammunitions on the spot and a muzzle loader.

Kudyabwino, 34, comes from Mandizwa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mbenje while 25 year old Zeka hails from Chilanga Village in Traditional Authority Ndamera’s area both in Nsanje District.