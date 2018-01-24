LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody Robin Chioshya (37) and Warry Ghambi (41) for been found in possession of elephant tusks without legal documentation.

Central Region Police Public Relations Officer, Nolliettie Chihana Chimala told The Maravi Post that the duo were arrested after the officers received information that the suspects were offering for sale raw ivory.

Chihana-Chimala said acting upon the tip, a team of officers from the Police and Department of National Parks and Wildlife followed up on the tip.

An undercover officer who acted as a buyer went to the house of the second suspect where the two suspects were rounded up and ivory tusks weighing 6.5kgs valued at MK9, 750,000.00 got seized.

“The two suspects will soon be taken to court to answer charges of Illegal Possession of Specimen of Protected Species contrary to Section 86 (1) of National Parks and Wildlife Act, and Dealing in Government/Wildlife Trophies contrary to section 91 of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

“The Malawi Police Service is therefore appealing to the general public to desist from interfering with government or Wildlife trophies because the law will not spare anyone,” said Chimala.

Chioshya comes from Tomas village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Simphasi in Mchinji, while Ghambi, a teacher at Chitedze Community Day Secondary School, hails from Mwenikuti village, T.A Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.