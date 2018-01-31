Two African opposition leaders have congratulated the self-declared president of Kenya, Raila Odinga who on Tuesday took a controversial presidency oath.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) leader made the oath in front of thousands of people who gathered at Uhuru Park in the country’s capital Nairobi.

The government had warned that Odinga`s illegal inauguration is an offence that could attract a death penalty.

But despite the recent inauguration being illegal, two of known African opposition leaders have congratulated Odinga on becoming people`s president.

Stating on his Twitter account, Uganda’s Opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, applauded the NASA leader stating: “No one can doubt that these people have their president – People’s President! A result of election results that aren’t believable. Making the point an important part of the struggle for democratic transition.”

In 2016, Besigye took a similar oath of office in Kampala as the people’s President.

Also South Africa’s Opposition leader Julius Malema also celebrated Odinga for being bold and on his new title.

“Congratulations the people’s President of Kenya Raila Odinga, no amount of fraud will undermine the will of the people forever,” he noted.

Malema, the leader of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, highlighted that the event was a demonstration of the people’s will.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan government has still maintained its decision to keep all the state TV`s shut until further developments.