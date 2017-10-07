Police in Karonga the northern border district of Malawi on Thursday arrested two business men for selling medical drugs without a license.Karonga police spokesperson George Mlewa identified the two as a 28 year old Anold Mwaulambo and a 25 year old Minala Mwamlima.

According to Mlewa, police conducted a two-day operation after suspecting that some market users were carrying illegal businesses in the district.

“Mwaulambo and Mwamlima were found with medical drugs of different types in their shops without licence. The development made the police to arrest them without any delay as the act was against the law,” said Mlewa.

Among the drugs recovered from two include full bottles of Paracetamol, Indomethacin capsules, bottles of Trim oxazole tablets, Amoxil in and Diclofenac tablets.

The two will appear before the court soon to answer the charge of being found selling medical drugs without license which is contrary to section 35 (1) of Pharmacy, Medicine and Poison Act.

Mwaulambo comes from Mwaulambo village in the area of Traditional Authority Kilipula in Karonga while Mwamlima hails from Mwakasoko village in Traditional Authority Mwakaboko in the same district.