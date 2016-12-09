MZUZU-(MaraviPost)–Police in Mzimba have arrested two men for allegedly swindling money amounting to K22 million from the parents using a fake Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).

Confirming the development, Mzuzu police deputy spokesperson Cecelia Mhone identified the two as a 31-year old Harold Saka from Chimizimizi village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba and Thomas Nyirenda, 41 years old, of Thambalala village in the area of Traditional Authority Katumbi in Rumphi district.

According to Mhone, the two have been deceiving the community that they own an NGO that gives the scholarship to secondary school students in corroboration with the Minister of Gender.

She said the suspects were therefore obtaining K35, 000 from each parent as registration fee.

“As of this term only, the two enrolled 700 students in different private secondary school here under the program,” said Mhone.

Mhone said the failure of the two through their NGO to pay the school fees for the students raised eyebrows of both parents and school owners.

“The two concerned parties reported the matter to the police and it’s when we arrested the suspects,” she disclosed.

The Mzuzu police deputy spokesperson said the suspects have also outstanding fees balance amounting to K55 million in different private secondary schools.

Meanwhile, the two are expected to appear before the court soon to answer the charges of obtaining money by pretense which contrary is to section 219 (1) of the country’s penal code.