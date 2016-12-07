DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-Two Malawian men are in police custody in Dedza for allegedly being found in possession of Indian hemp, one of illicit substance.

The two suspects are Mathias Chimutu, 20, (a bicycle taxi operator) and Masautso Siliva, 27, a business man based in South Africa and they were arrested on Tuesday in the district.

Cassim Banda, Dedza Police station Spokesperson told the Maravi Post that the two were arrested after Police mounted an adhoc roadblock at Kalinyeke Trading Centre following a tip off from the general public that Mathias was carrying two bags of Indian hemp and was heading towards Dedza boma.

The police publicist Manda said upon interrogation the bicycle taxi operator revealed that he was hired by Masautso to ferry the illicit plant to the Mozambican side through uncharted routes.

Eventually, the Police instituted investigations which led to the arrest of Masautso.

“The two have been therefore charged the two, with a case of being found in possession of Indian Hemp contrary to regulation 4 sub section (a) as read with section 19 of Dangerous Drug Act. The two will be taken to court soon after analysis report from Chitedze Research Station”, said Manda.

The suspects: Chimutu and Siliva hail from Khombe Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chadza and Chimkango Village Traditional Authority (T.A) Kuntaja in Lilongwe and Blantyre districts respectively.