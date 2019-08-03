DOWA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Dowa are keeping in custody two men allegedly possessing fake Malawi Kwacha currency.

The suspects identified as Aaron Nkhata, 23 and Batson Kantepa aged 24 were arrested after being found in possession of MK141,000 all in MK1,000 fake bank notes.

Dowa Police Station Publicist Richard Kaponda told The Maravi Post the suspects were arrested after the law enforcers received a tip from two sex workers that “The duo was sleeping with sex workers at the bars around Dowa Boma, paying them the fake Malawian currency for the service”.

The suspects remain in police custody expecting to appear in court

Both Nkhata and Kantepa hail from Kantepa village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chiwere in Dowa district.