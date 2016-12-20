KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-Police in Kasungu have arrested two men for being found in possession of Indian hemp, locally known as Chamba.

Kasungu Police Station Deputy Public Relation Officer Harry Namwaza said the duo, William Onga, 42 and Esau Phiri, 20, were arrested on Monday, December 19.

Namwaza told The Maravi Post that on the stated date, police received a tip that a certain freightliner truck which had carried cement from Shayona had also carried Indian hemp.

Namwaza said following the tip, police managed to intercept the said truck, Horse registration number CK 4303, trailer registration number BJ 5673.

“After searching the truck in question, police found three bags of Cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) which was mixed with charcoal. After enquiries, the two suspects were arrested.

“The seized bags of Indian hemp will be taken to Chitedze Research Station for analysis before the two suspects appear before court to answer charges of Found in Possession of Cannabis Sativa without a licence”, said Namwaza.