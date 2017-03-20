Two Mangochi brothers arrested for murdering son

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police in Mangochi are keeping in custody two brothers for allegedly murdering a 37 year-old man who was a son of one of the two brothers.

Mangochi Police Station Spokesperson Rodrick Maida, identified the deceased as Hijo Smart while the two suspects are Layne Julius, 74 and Naliwa Ulamba aged 70.

Maida told The Maravi Post that the deceased, who was the son to Julius on March 15, set his father’s house on fire and went away with four goats.

The development angered the father who then together with his brother Ulamba, chased the deceased until he was caught.

The police publicist added that Julius hacked the son with a panga knife that caused deep cuts on his head that eventually led to his death.

“Post-mortem carried at Namwera Health Centre in the district, revealed that the cause of Smart’s death was due to excessive loss of blood.

“We immediately arrested the two who happen to suspects. They still remain in our custody waiting for a murder trial before a court of law”, Maida said.

Both the suspects and the deceased hailed from Matamanda Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Bwananyambi in Mangochi district.