The Malawi Police in Mchinji have arrested two people on allegations that they wanted to bewitch a person over chieftaincy wrangles.

Police spokesperson in Mchinji Kaitano Lubrino identified the suspects in the witchcraft case as Alexander Mickson, 27 and Andrew Patrick Dewu who are accused of planning to bewitch Lonzo Zimba over chieftaincy of Delu.

Lubrino said a witchdoctor whom the two suspects allegedly contacted for the killing mission reported the matter to Dewu who later reported it to the police.

“The police acted swiftly by arresting the two suspects. They have since been charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace,” said Lubrino.

The laws of the country do not recognize witchcraft, a Biblical age issue which has forced the government, through a special law commission on witchcraft, to solicit views from Malawians on whether the State should recognize witchcraft or not.

Mchinji district commissioner has said the laws should recognize witchcraft, saying as a district commissioner, he has seen some evidence compelling him to believe the existence of witchcraft.

However, an anti-witchcraft activist George Thindwa said what exists is the belief that there is witchcraft in the country but witchcraft does not exist and dismissed the state decision to solicit views on the matter as resource and time wasting.

Zimba is a businessman and boxing promoter.

The two suspects been therefore remanded at Maula prison in Lilongwe.

Dewu once served as traditional leader Delu before the courts removed him from the position.

Belief in witchcraft runs deep in this conservative nation, where curses and spells are blamed for everything from unexplained deaths to the spread of HIV/Aids to irregular rainfall