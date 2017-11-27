By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Nkukula Magistrate court in Lilongwe on Monday sentenced two men to three years for being found guilty of arson.

The duo identified as Precious Ndala, 28 and Innocent Phiri aged 19 were taken for trial after setting on fire business structures at Dzenza market in Area 25, Lilongwe.

Kanengo Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Esther Mkwanda told The Maravi Post that the convicts set ablaze 22 structures amounting to six hundred and fifty thousand Malawi Kwacha after quarreling with one of the business people earlier on September 22, this year.

“After having some misunderstandings, the convicts went away and came back with the evil plan later same day,” Mkwanda said.

Presiding over the case, Second Grade Magistrate Kamtikana of Nkukula Magistrate court found the two guilty of Arson which is contrary to section 337 of Malawi penal code.

According to Mkwanda, during mitigation, Ndala and Phiri pleaded for leniency attributing that they are first offenders.

“I wish to go back to school if am given a chance to get out of here,” lammented Innocent Phiri.

But commenting on the convicts’ plea, Police Prosecutor Assitant Supritendant Peter Piringu of Kanengo Police asked for a stiffer punishment saying that such behaviour detters development in the community.

Precious Ndala hails from Ng’ombe village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota while his collegue Innocents Phiri comes from Jonabe village, T.A Chitukula in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers have urged the general public to refrain from taking laws into their own hands when involved in disagreements, rather, they should seek remedies from leaders of their Community Police Formations.