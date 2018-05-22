By Alick Junior Sichali

The Malawi Police in Limbe are keeping in custody two people for allegedly stealing MK5million and other items worth millions at Premier Bet offices.

Assistant spokesperson of Limbe police, Constable Patrick Mussa, confirmed the development in an interview who identified the suspects as Saulos Kanyanda and Malunga Kanyanda.

According to Mussa, on 8 May the duo together with other accomplices broke into Premier Bet offices and stole the said amount of money, twelve laptops and computer monitors.

“It is true we are keeping in our custody two brothers on allegations that they broke into Premier Bet offices and stole 5 million Kwacha, laptops which as of now we have recovered some of the items and we are hunting for the remaining culprits,” Mussa said

.

Mussa said Criminal Investigations Department [CID] based at Limbe police carried out investigations after receiving a tip which led to the arrest of the brothers and recovered 3 laptops and two monitors which have been positively identified by the owner.

Meanwhile the suspects are in police custody and have been charged with breaking into a building and committing a felony there in which contravenes section 311 of the penal code investigations are still going on to arrest other suspects and to recover the remaining items.

“We want to thank members of the public for continuously helping us in providing information to us which in most cases leads to the arrest of criminals in our communities,” he added.

Both Saulos Kanyanda and Malunga Kanyanda hail from Sambirabwa village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chinduwo in Mozambique.