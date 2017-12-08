MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-The Mwanza First Grade Magistrate Court this week fine two women for illegal possession of foreign currency.

The suspects identified as a 39-year old Elizabeth Maele 39 and Kalitina Cathy Banda, 50 who were fined to pay a fine of MK100,000.00 and MK50,000.00 respectively.

The two women were arrested at Mwanza boarder post after they were found with South African Rands and failed to produce valid documents for possessing the said cash.

According to Mwanza police publicist Edwin Kaunda disclosed that Elizabeth had 24,000 rands while Kalitina had 6200 rands.

“The duo appeared before Mwanza FGM Court where they pleaded guilty to the charge of Illegal possession of foreign currency contrary to section 25(1) of the Exchange Control Act,” said Kaunda

Elizabeth Maele comes from Loss village Traditional Authority (T.A) Nkalo in Chiladzuru while Katilina Cathy is from Mfunde village TA Makhuwira in Chikwawa.