Police in Karonga, the northern border district of Malawi on Sunday morning arrested a 27 year old man Patrick Mhango and 29 year old man John Mwangwelo for being found in possession of fake bank notes.

According to Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mlewa, the two were found with K2000 fake bank notes amounting to K60, 000.

“They were drinking beer at a certain pub in the district. However, the bar man noticed that the two were using fake bank notes and he immediately informed people within the pub,” said Mlewa.

Mlewa disclosed that the two were severely injured by the angry mob before they brought them to the police station after being found with a lot of K2000 fake bank notes in their pockets.

A day before the incident, another bar man within the district found a number of K2000 fake bank notes after his sales, according to Mlewa.

Two Months ago, three other men were also arrested by the police in the district on the same crime.

Karonga police deputy spokesperson said the two will appear before the court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of fake currency which is contrary to section 382 of the country’s Penal Code.

Meanwhile, people especially those conduct their businesses at night have been advised to be observant when receiving money from their customers.

Mhango hails from Mwenevumo village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nthalire in Chitipa district while Mwangwelo from Mwangwelo village in the area of TA Kyungu in Karonga.