Two Nkhotakota men convicted for grievous harm and arson

NKHOTAKOTA-(MaraviPost)-On Friday, Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate court in the central district of Nkhotakota convicted two men for setting a kitchen on fire before they grievously damaged the owner’s her leg with a concrete slab.

Nkhunga Police station deputy spokesperson Precious Makuta, identified the convicts as Chikondi Chintembo, 23, and Levinson Malawira aged 22 who committed the crime contrary to Section 238 of Penal Code.

March 22, 2017, the two are said on to have gone to the house of 52-Year old Adija Ayasi from Nkhondowe village in the district, who was married to the convicts’ grandfather and committed the crime.

Makuta told The Maravi Post that the victim had misunderstandings between the grandfather and the convicts, Chintembo and Malawira until the tension got out of hand.

The police publicist said the duo eventually got angry, and they decided to deal with the victim the time their grandfather was not at home.

“The convicts smashed the victim with the concrete slab in the face after they put her down and later pushed the slab away as a result it hit her leg which became fractured. The magistrate was shown the ex-ray picture of a fractured bone of the victim, who was referred to the hospital for treatment.

“Eventually First Grade Magistrate Kingsley Buleya convicted and ordered the two to pay a fine of MK60, 000 each for the offence of grievous harm and MK50, 000 each, or in default face 36 months imprisonment with hard labour for the offence of arson,” Makuta said.

The police are therefore advising the general public that we should think before we act to avoid committing offences.