Malawi Police in Chikwawa have launched a manhunt over the sudden death of two people on Thursday night who are reportedly to have been brutally killed in separate places in the district with their private parts removed.

District Police Spokesperson, Constable Foster Benjamin said on Thursday afternoon that one incident occurred at Julius Village in the area of Chief Makhuwira and the other at Chazuka Village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority Ndakwera in the district.

“The first person named Kaphera Phera aged 70 was gruesomely killed with his private parts removed at his house. The assailants also removed the right hand of Phera and went away with these body parts,” said Benjamin.

The Police PRO said the other nasty incident happened to a palm wine tapper, Frank Yakobe of 20 years old.

“The attackers used razor blades to cut the private parts of the deceased. They then tied the neck, legs and cut the forehead using machetes and dumped the dead body at a nearby bush which is between Chazuka and Chafukiza Villages,” elaborated Benjamin.

The Police engaged chiefs and other community leaders of the affected villages to be alert and strengthen the community policing committees to curb further killings.

In a related development, 41 year old Wedson Maloya in the district allegedly killed his wife, Tereza Chewasi, on Wednesday after the two picked a quarrel over family misunderstandings.