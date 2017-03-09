Two in police custody for burglary and theft in Nkhotakota

Police in Nkhotakota are keeping in custody, two suspects identified as Hassan Kamala and Kumbukani Chunga for burglary and theft.

According to Nkhotakota police spokesperson Paul Maliwe, the two broke into a dwelling house of Miss Chisomo Ndalo on 5 March, 2017.

He said the suspects who were four in number, managed to steal one expand bag which was filled with assorted clothes, two blankets, and one supersonic DVD player, all valued K 150,800. 00.

The two were identified by the owner of the house. The matter was reported at Nkhotakota police station and police arrested the two suspects on the same date afternoon.

The suspects will appear before Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate court to answer charges of burglary and theft which are against section 309 of the penal code.

The two suspects come from Kamange village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.