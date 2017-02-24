Two women police officers from area 30, the headquarters of the police, have on Thursday died on a road accident which occurred along the Lilongwe-Salima M1 road at Chingondo area, officials have confirmed.

According to police, four others who include two passengers and two drivers are battling for their lives at the hospital.

The police said a 39 year old man driver of a truck registration number MC 3679, John Sou from Kambuzi in the area of Traditional Authority Mphonda in Nkhotakota had his car develop a fault and he packed it at Chingindo area without putting road signs.

They said a Toyota Hilux vehicle registration number PE 1105 driven by 45 years old Jimmy Chunga who is from Kachita village in the area of Traditional Authority Njombwa in Kasungu and was heading to Salima from Lilongwe hit the said packed truck.

“The two police officers were inside the Toyota Hilux vehicle which was speeding and the driver failed to notice that there was a truck packed right in his way,” said police.

According to them, another vehicle, Toyota Hiace registration number DZ 2341 driven by a 44 year old man Ephraim Mphale of village headman Mwali, Traditional Authority Khombeza in Salima also hit the same truck as he was coming from the direction of Lilongwe.

The Hiace carried two passengers who include a 36 year old man Thom Aaron of Mbuzi village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaza and Billy Banda 35 of Chiwala village, Traditional Authority Khombeza both from Salima district.