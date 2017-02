Two school kids are feared dead following a heavy down pour in the capital Lilongwe on Friday.

The incident happened in Ntandire following the flooding of Lingadzi river.

According to eye witnesses, properties worthy millions have also been washed away.

Police spokesman Kingsly Dandaula in the capital has confirmed the washing away of the two kids. However, he said other kids were rescued.

Meanwhile, Malawi Defence Force Soldiers (MDF) are busy conducting rescue operations.