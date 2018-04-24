Mchinji, April 23, 2018: Mchinji Police on Monday intercepted two Zambian nationals after being found in possession of ivory valued at K13, 431,000.

The suspects John Phiri, 38, and Julius Daka, 32 were arrested at Kaombe Police checkpoint along Mchinji-Mwami border.

The two were nabbed following a joint operation that involved Police and Officials from Parks and Wildlife Departments from Mozambique, Zambia and Malawi.

According to Mchinji Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kaitano Lubrino the two suspects were arrested after they had already entered the country through un-chartered routes.

“These Zambian traffickers were being witch hunted by the joint team after it had a tip off that the two were proceeding to Malawi from Zambia seeking possible markets before they were apprehended in Malawi,” he said.

He said a total of eight pieces weighing 16.5 kilogrammes have been recovered from the suspects.

Lubrino told Mana that the suspects who hail from Chipata and Katete districts respectively will appear before Mchinji Magistrate Court soon to answer three charges of illegal entry into Malawi,

Found in possession of specimen of protected species contrary to section 86 subsection 1 and dealing in Government trophies contrary to section 91 subsection 1 of parks and wildlife Act of 2017 when investigations are over.

Meanwhile Police is appealing to members of the public to be watchful of any criminal activities happening within their areas in order to achieve a safe and crime free nation.