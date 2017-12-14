Tyson Fury remains unbeaten, while Anthony Joshua won his 20th straight victory by knockout in October.

Fury has vowed to regain world titles “which are rightfully mine” after being given the green light to resume his career.

Fury tested positive for a banned steroid in February 2015, but accepted a backdated two-year ban on Tuesday.

Pending the return of his licence, Fury, 29, wants to fight compatriot Anthony Joshua – the IBF and WBA heavyweight world champion.

_”Where you at boy? I’m coming for you,”_ he wrote on Twitter.

Fury’s win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 was his last bout before a legal battle with UK Anti-Doping (Ukad).

In October 2016, he gave up his WBO and WBA titles to focus on mental health problems. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) suspended his licence “pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues”.

Following Tuesday’s decision, Fury made his challenge to 28-year-old Joshua on social media. He further released a statement which disclosed that: “Next year I will be back doing what I do best, better than ever and ready to reclaim the world titles which are rightfully mine.”

“It’s time to get the party started.” He added.

Joshua defended his world titles in October, while the other two world belts are held by American Deontay Wilder and New Zealand’s Joseph Parker.

Last month, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn stated that there was “absolutely no question” Joshua would face Wilder in a unification bout in 2018.

Fury tested positive for a banned steroid in February 2015, but blamed the result on eating uncastrated wild boar.

Both men were not charged until June 2016 and both continue to insist they have “never knowingly or deliberately committed a violation”.

Fury will be free to return to the ring once he regains his boxing licence from the BBBofC, who Ukad say have accepted the outcome.

Hughie Fury , Tyson’s cousin, has reached a similar agreement after he also tested positive in February 2015.

Fury said he was glad he could put the “nightmare” behind him and that he and his cousin Hughie can “move forward knowing they will not be labelled drug cheats”.

Both fighters’ respective bouts in February 2015, including Tyson’s victory over Christian Hammer, have been disqualified but results after that date, including the win over Klitschko, stand.

“I’m a fighting man through and through and I’ve never backed down from anyone in my life .I was certainly not going to back down from fighting this dispute,” he said.