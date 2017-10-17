U-17 FIFA World Cup: USA thrash Paraguay

India(MaraviPost) : The United States of America youth team was in a very buoyant mood when they comfortably thrashed Paraguay 5-0 at the ongoing U-17 FIFA World Cup in New Delhi, India.

Timothy Weah was the master hangman with his fantastic and well-executed hat-trick.

Paraguay never seemed to threaten or scare the USA team throughout the game with USA dangerous at counter and breaks.

The victory ensured that the USA finish top of their group with a perfect record. Carleton and Sargent were the other scorers with a goal each.

The USA will now play either England or Japan in the quarterfinals.