By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi former President who is also the founder of United Democratic Front (UDF) Bakili Muluzi on Wednesday expressed sadness over political castigation propelled in various political grouping a head of 2019 elections.Dr Muluzi says he is aware there was staunch campaign for the the elections but clean wooing voters was paramount.

The former Malawi leader was speaking at the official opening of UDF National Convention in Blantyre.

“I follow issues of social media. Mmene mmalembamo ndimawerenga m’ma Facebook, Twitter kaya mukuti Instagram. We are one and we need to work together for the country to develop,” urges Muluzi.

The convention is likely endorse the incumbent President Atupere Muluzi as it presidential candidate ahead of 2019 elections.

This comes after Balaka North Lawmaker Lucius Banda withdrew from the convention’s presidential race.

Banda has therefore aligned himself to the newly political grouping of the Vice President Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Some notable dignitaries at the UDF convention include Democratic Progressive Party’s secretary general Greselder Jeffrey, vice president for the southern region Kondwani Nankhumwa, southern regional governor Charles Mchacha, Paramount chief Ngolongoliwa, Paramount chief Kawinga, chairman for Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Leston Mulli, Umodzi party President John Chisi, people’s progressive movement president( PPM) Mark Katsonga, UDF patron Patrick Mbewe.

UDF has become the third party to hold convention after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).