BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi who is also Minister of Health and Population has distanced himself from rumors hovering on the social media clamming that he has pocked MK5 billion from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to withdraw from the forthcoming Presidential race, saying the claims are force.

On Monday, reports were all over social media claiming that Muluzi has withdrawn from Presidential race after pocketing the said money.

According to the reports, Muluzi has since endorsed President Peter Mutharika as the rightful candidates for the polls.

But in a statement released on Tuesday and made available to The Maravi Post, Muluzi distanced himself and the party from such claims, saying it’s fake.

“This communication serves to refute social media claims that The mighty UDF has withdrawn from the May presidential race following the MK5billion which the media claims DPP has paid The UDF in order to endorse them. My beloved Malawians, we have not accepted any payment nor bribe from the DPP to withdraw from the election. Bribery does not have a domain in UDF and I myself personally, that’s why I have served in sundry ministerial positions of the incumbent government.

“This whole claim is a mere political propaganda coined by the failed political elements who are dreading the raging UDF fire ahead of the May elections,” wrote Muluzi.

He added: “I find this whole fabrication laughable and surprising. UDF is a very big institution and entity on this country’s political arena, and my presentation of presidential nomination papers only communicates volumes about the party’s intent to compete and not just participate in the May elections. We are priceless, too good and big a party to be bought by money of any amount and withdrawing from the race cannot just be an act of greed but also a display of betrayal to our beloved Malawians of brimming proportions.

“UDF is a party that is built on strong foundations of serving this country’s citizenry with profound love and tranquillity, and it remains our relentless zeal to jealously safeguard these pillars. Our wish is to serve Malawians from the many challenges facing them, and this can only be achieved if we assume the country’s driving seat.”

Muluzi picked Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo as his runningmate in the forthcoming May 21 tripartite election.