UDF 2019 Manifesto

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The United Democratic Front (UDF) has pledged to change Malawi into an open society that thrives on fair distribution of resources and opportunities.

UDF president Atupele Muluzi said this on Sunday where he launched the party’s manifesto at Civil Stadium in Lilongwe.

Muluzi said the manifesto focuses on three pillars which include inclusive growth and good governance.

On inclusive growth, he said that the party will stabilise the economy by managing the domestic debt and implementing responsible fiscal and monetary policies.

“We will encourage private partners to develop small and medium scale enterprises in a range of growth sectors and develop a social protection system that will take care of our most vulnerable and improve equal access to quality basic services such as education and health,” he explained.

On good governance, Muluzi said the party will ensure that ordinary Malawians feel confident that they have appropriate channels and institutions to have their voices and needs heard.

In his speech, running mate of the party Frank Mwenifumbo thanked the UDF for picking him and pledged to join hands with the party in developing this country.

Mwenifumbo said leadership has been changing but the system and living standards of people are still the same as such they should ensure that people’s lives improve.

In the manifesto, the UDF has indicated that it will reform the tertiary education system by making training accessible from primary school and introduce practical curriculum on health. In addition, UDF has pledged to end the quota system of selecting students to university.

The party has also pledged to develop district hospitals as well as construct local health facilities.

On agriculture, the party says it will make sure farmers benefit from their produce.