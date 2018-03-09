LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-United Democratic Front (UDF) President, Atupele Muluzi has denied rumours that he will stop supporting government as the minister of health.

Muluzi said this through his official Facebook page on Thursday.

Maravi Post understand that some party officials are pressurizing Muluzi to step down as the Minister of health in order to allow the party to have enough time to prepare for the coming tripartite elections.

Below is what Muluzi wrote;

I made the following statement to the press today – refuting rumors that I intend to leave Government:

The UDF has to go through a democratic process. We are now working towards the convention, where I have expressed interest to stand for re-election as President.

2. I am completely committed to supporting the Government especially in my role as Minister of Health and Population…Where I am working to improve the lives of Malawians everyday.

I am committed to ensure that we maintain the economic stability gains achieved in the past four years – post cashgate & withdrawal of direct budgetary support.

4. Need to continue instilling hope for our people – such that macroeconomic stability can translate to meaningful growth and deliver real jobs and security for our people.

5. That is why I joined politics and we have a real opportunity to build trade and manage stability

Atupele Muluzi Hon