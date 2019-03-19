BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-United Democratic Front (UDF) has dismissed social media reports that its president Atupele Muluzi will not run for the presidency in May this year.

On Monday, the social media was awash with reports that Muluzi will not contest in the forthcoming polls and he will instead endorse President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The rumours indicated that Muluzi will announce his withdraw at a press conference scheduled for this coming Wednesday.

The rumour rose from Muluzi’s dormancy from conducting campaign rallies ahead of the forthcoming polls and his resistance from resigning as Minister of Health and Population.

But speaking at Ngabu in Chikwawa UDF vice president for the Southern Region Lance Mbewe quashed the social media claims, saying the rumours are fake.

“Do not be misled. Atupele will not withdraw his Presidential candidature. Atupele is focused and resolute to contests in this election,” said Mbewe.

On his part UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga also quashed the social media claims.

“Atupele Muluzi ,UDF presidential candidate is not going anywhere other than representing the UDF party. He already formed a formidable alliance with the people of Malawi,” wrote Ndanga on his official facebook page.

Malawi goes to polls on May 21 this years.