BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has assured the flood victims that he will not leave them alone but make sure that they get their needs.

Muluzi said this on Tuesday through a press statement below

It is with deepest sorrow that I write this. Such a sad event and shock to I as the President of almighty party, United Democratic Front (UDF), the whole UDF family and Malawians as whole.

This is not something one expects on what should be a happy family, Malawi event. Things have happened that shouldn’t been happened and lives, properties, crops have been lost that should still be here.

Nothing will take away the pain and sorrow that has been felt, but as UDF President and the whole UDF family we have come together to recognise your pain.

There is never a right time for families to say goodbye to someone they love, but it’s not just families that are suffering, it’s the whole UDF family and Malawi as a country.

No words can describe the pain and numbness of the whole of shoreham and lancing and what this terrible devastation has caused. But for the 45 people who have tragically passed away, I will say this, you’ll never ever be forgotten. May you rest in everlasting peace and continue to make people smile in heaven.

The extent of the disaster is so big. And apart from 45 innocent souls who have been lost, according to report, 577 are missing and a total of 147, 958 households have been affected which represents a total number of approximately 739, 790 people affected.

Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, others are still reported missing.

As UDF family, we are deeply shocked and alarmed. We understand that Malawi has lost people who could have contributed a lot to its development.

The whole disaster is a big setback to efforts put in place by government and other stakeholders in developing our mother nation.

To all those families who have lost their loved ones, injured, misplaced or lost their properties, UDF family assures you that you are not alone in these hard times. Our hearts and prayers are with you.

As a party, we are sourcing out funds from well wishers to offer some help to those affected. UDF will never leave you alone come rain, come sun.

I would also like to thank the government of Malawi and the Republic South of Africa and any other country, non governmental organisations and all stakeholders who have helped and are still working tirelessly to offer remedy to the crisis.

Lastly let me urge all political parties to work in unity during such times like these to show the love we have for the people we want to serve.

Thank you.