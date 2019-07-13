PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Founder of the Good News church and Spirit Embassy Prophet Uebert Angel’s 15 years old son Uebert Angel Junior has followed his father’s footsteps as he healed a woman with a fractured leg in Pretoria, South Africa.

According to Zimonline News, the Junior was a special guest at Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri last Sunday where he was given platform to perform miracles during the service.

Speaking at ECG Junior said , “I want to thank God for this opportunity first of all .My father says there is no such thing as coincidence. Coincidence is when God chooses to be anonymous connection between me and Major 1( Prophet Bushiri ),” said Junior.

“Listen, and I wanna thank my father Prophet Uebert Angel for this opportunity, for releasing me to the people of South Africa and I wanna thank my big brother Major 1,he is my big brother but even though he is my brother l see him as a major Prophet.

“Take this seriously that you have a major Prophet ,this is not a small boy but this is a major prophet and I respect him and I thank my father Prophet Angel for giving me the mandate to teach me and mantle me as well ,I thank God for your life Major 1,” he added.