Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has said his government will ban the wearing of hooded jackets while riding motorcycles, in a bid to reduce crime.

He made the announcement at the funeral of ruling party MP Ibrahim Abiriga, who was shot dead on Friday by hooded men on motorbikes.

The state-owned New Vision newspaper quoted Mr Museveni as saying that every motorcyclist will be required to wear a reflector helmet with a number for easy identification.

He added:’Pigs’ killed MP It is time for us to wake up and say ‘Stop this!’ – and we have the capacity.

Abiriga’s killers used a simple technique: they wore jackets with a hood.

We are, therefore, going to ban covering of heads with hoods while riding. And the helmets must have a number that can be seen clearly at night.”